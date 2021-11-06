Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.45. 2,071,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Change Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Change Healthcare worth $70,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CHNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

