ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stake Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 755.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,267 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of ChampionX worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 45.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after buying an additional 1,168,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ChampionX by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 624,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 6,481.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 506,155 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.86 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHX. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

