Cfra Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$30.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price lifted by Cfra from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$33.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.36. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$12.08 and a 52 week high of C$34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.38 billion and a PE ratio of -391.05.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

