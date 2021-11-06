CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.12.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,083. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CF Industries by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in CF Industries by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 155,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

