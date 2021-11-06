Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 7.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 23.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 458,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,676,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,595. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.13 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

