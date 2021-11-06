Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Century Casinos stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 360,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Century Casinos by 4,585.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Century Casinos by 552.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

