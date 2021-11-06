Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of LON:CNA traded up GBX 0.34 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 63.50 ($0.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,050,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,805,941. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.44. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 38.40 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 64.30 ($0.84). The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Analyst Recommendations for Centrica (LON:CNA)

