Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of LON:CNA traded up GBX 0.34 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 63.50 ($0.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,050,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,805,941. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.44. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 38.40 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 64.30 ($0.84). The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.