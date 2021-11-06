Centaur (CNTR) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $459,595.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.41 or 0.00250433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00096905 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

