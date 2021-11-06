Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.240 EPS.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 464,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Celestica has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLS. TheStreet raised Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.