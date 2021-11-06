Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.350-$0.410 EPS.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE:CLS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. 464,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Celestica has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

