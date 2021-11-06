Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.240-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.350-$0.410 EPS.

CLS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 464,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,366. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

