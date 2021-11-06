Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDR. Raymond James increased their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. The company has a market cap of $313.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.