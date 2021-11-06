CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106,988 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CDK Global worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

