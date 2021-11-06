Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.34 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.11. 46,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,978. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.76. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $170.85 and a 1 year high of $272.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.60.
Several analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.
Featured Article: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.