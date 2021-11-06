Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.34 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.11. 46,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,978. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.76. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $170.85 and a 1 year high of $272.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.60.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cavco Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Cavco Industries worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.