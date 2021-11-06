CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.15% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $8.97 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $438.62 million, a PE ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.