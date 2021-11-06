Castleark Management LLC Sells 33,670 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,670 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Element Solutions worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 21.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after buying an additional 3,343,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,451 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 553.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,559,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 11,270.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,967 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESI. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

