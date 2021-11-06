Castleark Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 103,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Medifast by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MED opened at $222.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.63. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.89 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

