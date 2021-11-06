Castleark Management LLC Has $41.84 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,120 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.4% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $41,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $265.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.06 and its 200-day moving average is $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,140 shares of company stock worth $86,660,817. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.