Castleark Management LLC Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,246 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 3.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.