Casper (CSPR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.68 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $282.76 million and approximately $27.68 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00082368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00078177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00099762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,651.98 or 1.00450092 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.44 or 0.07213355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022519 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,455,802,844 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,658,895 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

