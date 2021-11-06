Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $355.00 at DA Davidson

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $375.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.10.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of -205.44 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.17. Carvana has a 12 month low of $182.06 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,616 shares of company stock worth $101,807,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

