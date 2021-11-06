Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Issues Earnings Results

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.
CVNA traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.89. 2,477,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.44 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana has a 12-month low of $182.06 and a 12-month high of $376.83.
In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.75, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,616 shares of company stock worth $101,807,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.10.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.