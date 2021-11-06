Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Issues Earnings Results

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

CVNA traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.89. 2,477,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.44 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana has a 12-month low of $182.06 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.75, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,616 shares of company stock worth $101,807,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carvana stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.81% of Carvana worth $1,983,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.10.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

