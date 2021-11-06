Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cars.com updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CARS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. 579,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,358. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $942.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.90 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 276,803 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

