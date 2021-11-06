Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 1st

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $873.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carriage Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Carriage Services worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSV. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

