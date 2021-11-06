Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $233.17

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $233.17 and last traded at $232.81, with a volume of 591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.22.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.06.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,494 shares of company stock worth $22,488,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

