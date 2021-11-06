Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Trading Down 16%

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) fell 16% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

About Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF)

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Corporate. The Financial Services segment comprises of banking activities and corporate services. The Corporate segment includes executive management, administrative and general corporate costs.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.