Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CJ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of CJ opened at C$5.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$781.55 million and a PE ratio of 6.62. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.25.

In related news, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total transaction of C$211,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,154 shares in the company, valued at C$922,573.27.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

