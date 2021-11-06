Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Sells $17,150.00 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Joana Goncalves sold 1,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $17,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joana Goncalves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Joana Goncalves sold 1,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.11 million, a PE ratio of 110.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 240,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

