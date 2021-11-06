Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

CPRI traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $65.31. 2,481,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

