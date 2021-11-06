Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $5.59 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.76. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.73 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $154.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

