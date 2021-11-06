Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $123.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

