Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.640-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE:CNI traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.90. 580,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,648. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.