Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,317,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.46% of Genworth Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNW opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

