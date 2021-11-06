Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 23,048 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,048 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 102.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 166,417 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 183.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 27,170 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 43.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.