Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $11.31 Million in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202,753 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Sunrun at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,726 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,916. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $56.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

