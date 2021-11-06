Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $10.65 Million in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 67,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.78.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $99.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 1.52. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.67.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

