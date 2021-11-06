Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.30% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 16.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

MIC opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $37.3868 dividend. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.