Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $9.48 Million Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,742 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.