Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,004,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,045,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $193.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.85 and a 52 week high of $201.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $656,766. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.