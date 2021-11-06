Canaccord Genuity Lowers Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Price Target to $25.00

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 6,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,734. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 146.96% and a negative return on equity of 69.51%. Analysts predict that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth about $1,773,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth about $2,908,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

