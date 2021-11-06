Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $32.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is -85.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,365,000 after acquiring an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,280,000 after purchasing an additional 573,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 946,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,144 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

