California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Sonoco Products worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SON. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE SON opened at $60.69 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

