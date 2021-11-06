California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 31,637.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,751 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.