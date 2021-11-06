California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.20 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.91. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

