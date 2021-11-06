California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.38 Million Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of CDK Global worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 27,511.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 811,025 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1,539.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,757,000 after buying an additional 694,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,982,000 after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 320,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,467,000 after buying an additional 290,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.