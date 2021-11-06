California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.21 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 217.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.