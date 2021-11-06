Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.27 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CABO traded up $53.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,767.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,938. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,865.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1,867.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.94, for a total value of $2,419,884.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,507.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cable One stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Cable One worth $30,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

