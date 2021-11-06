ByteNext (BNU) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $32,936.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00083080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00078733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00100191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,074.32 or 1.00566545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,369.76 or 0.07195353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00022427 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars.

