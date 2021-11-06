Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.34

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 13931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BVRDF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded Bureau Veritas to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

