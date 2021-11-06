Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.24. 3,217,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,808. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 568.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

